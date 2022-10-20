UrduPoint.com

Rhetoric Against Saudi Leadership Not To Be Acceptable Under Any Circumstances: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said any kind of rhetoric against the leadership of Saudi Arabia would not be acceptable under any circumstances.

Saudi Arabia was a sacred land for Muslims and they had strong spiritual attachment with it and this was the basic reason that the entire Islamic and Arab world would not tolerate any kind of rhetoric and action against Saudi Arabia, he said in an exclusive talk with APP following the 'World Fatwa Conference' in Cairo, Egypt.

Ashrafi who also holds the portfolios of Pakistan Ulama Council chairman and International Tazeem Haramain Sharifain Council secretary general said Pakistan had described the statements against Saudi Arabia as regrettable in the context of the OPEC+ decision adding the Saudi stance was based on the fact, that was why; Pakistan along with all other Islamic and Arab countries was supporting its initiative.

He said, "Pakistan believes that the steps taken by Saudi Arabia would ensure the global economic stability." Ashrafi said Pakistan's position was very much clear and "we express solidarity with the people and leadership of Saudi Arabia and appreciate its concerns to ensure the global economic stability.

" He said Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia was the relationship of faith and belief and Pakistan had supported its stance on the issue of oil in the context of global situation.

He said under the auspices of the International Tezeem Haramain Sharifain Council, an 'International Tezeem Haramain Sharifain Conference' was being held in Nigeria on October 22, in which the important leaders of Islamic world would express solidarity with the leadership of Saudi Arabia and people and pay tribute to the matchless services of Saudi Arabia in context of Haramain Al-Sharifain and Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The future strategy would also be unveiled on this occasion, he disclosed.

Meanwhile, he met Palestinian Mufti Azam Muhammad Hussain and Qazi Al-Qaza Dr Mahmood Al-Habash in Cairo the other day and expressed the full support to the government and people of Palestine on behalf of the government of Pakistan and people.

He said Pakistan had a clear-cut stance on the Palestine issue as Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were problems of the Muslim Ummah and without their settlement, peace could not be established in the world.

He thanked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the aid to the flood victims in Pakistan and Palestinian people for expressing their solidarity with Pakistan.

