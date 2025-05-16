Rhythmic fusion 'Alhamra Drumming' enthralls audience

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council’s Alhamra academy of Performing Arts illuminated the cultural stage with a captivating percussion-based performance titled “Alhamra Drumming.” This innovative musical celebration featured dynamic fusions of traditional dhol with diverse musical instruments.

The performance brought together some of Pakistan’s most acclaimed artists, including Atif Khan, Sajjad Hussain Dado, Sajjad Tafu, Chand Khan, Faisal Iqbal, Abdul Wahab, and Moeen Khan, whose exhilarating talent and rhythmic synergy enthralled the audience. The vibrant blend of percussion with melodic instrumentation resonated deeply with attendees, earning rapturous applause and elevating the spirit of indigenous music.

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, remarked, “Alhamra Academy is not merely preserving music but cultivating a living tradition.

Through programmes like ‘Alhamra Drumming,’ we encourage the mastery and mentorship of classical and contemporary forms, inspiring a new generation to take pride in their cultural inheritance.”

Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, added, “We are witnessing the resurgence of musical artistry through the efforts of our Academy. The platform nurtures technique and the cultural ethos that defines our artistic legacy. By fusing rhythm with tradition, Alhamra continues to make music accessible, aspirational and enduring.”

Rooted in heritage and elevated by innovation, “Alhamra Drumming” is a testament to Alhamra’s unwavering mission to advance performing arts education in Pakistan. Under the guidance of masterful instructors, the Academy remains a vital sanctuary for artistic growth, celebrating tradition while shaping the future of music.