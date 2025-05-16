Rhythmic Fusion 'Alhamra Drumming' Enthralls Audience
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council’s Alhamra academy of Performing Arts illuminated the cultural stage with a captivating percussion-based performance titled “Alhamra Drumming.” This innovative musical celebration featured dynamic fusions of traditional dhol with diverse musical instruments.
The performance brought together some of Pakistan’s most acclaimed artists, including Atif Khan, Sajjad Hussain Dado, Sajjad Tafu, Chand Khan, Faisal Iqbal, Abdul Wahab, and Moeen Khan, whose exhilarating talent and rhythmic synergy enthralled the audience. The vibrant blend of percussion with melodic instrumentation resonated deeply with attendees, earning rapturous applause and elevating the spirit of indigenous music.
Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, remarked, “Alhamra Academy is not merely preserving music but cultivating a living tradition.
Through programmes like ‘Alhamra Drumming,’ we encourage the mastery and mentorship of classical and contemporary forms, inspiring a new generation to take pride in their cultural inheritance.”
Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, added, “We are witnessing the resurgence of musical artistry through the efforts of our Academy. The platform nurtures technique and the cultural ethos that defines our artistic legacy. By fusing rhythm with tradition, Alhamra continues to make music accessible, aspirational and enduring.”
Rooted in heritage and elevated by innovation, “Alhamra Drumming” is a testament to Alhamra’s unwavering mission to advance performing arts education in Pakistan. Under the guidance of masterful instructors, the Academy remains a vital sanctuary for artistic growth, celebrating tradition while shaping the future of music.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag-hoisting held to mark thanksgiving day in Kharian5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces paid tribute5 minutes ago
-
Rhythmic fusion 'Alhamra Drumming' enthralls audience5 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University marks Youm-e-Tashakur5 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police mark Youm-e-Tashakkur, honor armed forces’ victory5 minutes ago
-
Multan-Vehari Road to complete in one year: commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting, parade held on Youm-e-Tashakur5 minutes ago
-
SU observes Youm-e-Tashakur with patriotic rally led by Vice-Chancellor15 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed in Murree15 minutes ago
-
ICT Police honor Youm-e-Tashakkur with prayers, tribute to martyrs special15 minutes ago
-
Doctor killed by unknown persons15 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Tashakur" observed in Capital with prayers, public activities25 minutes ago