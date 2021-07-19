RI awarded in rape and kidnapping case

A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a convict in kidnapping and rape case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a convict in kidnapping and rape case.

Muhammad Shakeel was found guilty of kidnapping the daughter of Shakeela BB in July 2020 in the jurisdiction of Kotli Sattian Police station.

According to the prosecution, the accused had also raped the victim after kidnapping.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Hakim Khan Bhakar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The Court imposed a fine of Rs 2,00,000 over kidnapping charge while convict will also have to pay a fine of Rs 5,00,000 on charges of rape.