Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

Published June 03, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Riaz Ahmad Asif, along with his entire panel, has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the District Headmasters and Principals Association Multan.

The last date for submitting nomination papers for the elections for the year 2024-26 was set for June 3, 2024, at 11 am.

As no one submitted nomination papers against Riaz Ahmad Asif by the due date and time, Returning Officer Akhtar Mahmood Cheema declared President Riaz Ahmad Asif's panel victorious and issued the notification of their win.

The newly elected officials include Riaz Ahmad Asif as President, Mahboob Ashraf as Senior Vice President (Male), Hina Naz as Senior Vice President (Female), Rab Nawaz Khan as Vice President (Male), Ayesha Parveen as Vice President (Female), Hafiz Fayyaz Ahmad as General Secretary, Zafar Iqbal Zahid as Joint Secretary (Male), Shumaila Shabbir as Joint Secretary (Female), Tariq Ijaz as Finance Secretary (Male), Abida Firdous as Finance Secretary (Female), Rana Muhammad Akram as Press Secretary, and Javed Iqbal as Auditor.

