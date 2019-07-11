Riaz Daudzai appointed Commissioner RTI

The Khyber Pakthunhwa Government has appointed senior journalist Riaz Daudzai as Commissioner Right to Information (RTI), a post lying vacant for the last eleven months, said an official notification here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunhwa Government has appointed senior journalist Riaz Daudzai as Commissioner Right to Information (RTI), a post lying vacant for the last eleven months, said an official notification here Thursday.

The appointment was for a three years period, the notification added. Riaz Daudzai is presently associated with the news International Peshawar Bureau as senior reporter.