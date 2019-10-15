UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:32 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana and Convener of the Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Tuesday informed the global partners about the country's renewable energy potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana and Convener of the Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Tuesday informed the global partners about the country's renewable energy potential.

He participated as keynote presenter in the 10th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development jointly organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and Ministry of Energy of Thailand, said a message received here.

Highlighting the renewable energy resources potential of Pakistan, Fatyana apprised the participants of Government of Pakistan's plans to increase the share of renewable energy in total power generation of the country, including through power from wind, solar, small hydro and biomass sources.

He identified the challenges hindering the realization of the full renewable energy potential of Pakistan and stressed the need for environmentally sustainable solution to these challenges, with a shift to low carbon economy and enhanced resources efficiency.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan had set a precedent for other private and public sector institutions by "going green" and operating completely on solar energy.

The prominent speakers were Minister of Energy of Thailand Sontirat Sontijirawong, Minister of Rational Development Planning (BAPPENAS) of Indonesia Bambang Brodjonegoro and President of the Energy Watch Group and Former member of German Bundestag Hans-Josef Fell.

Meanwhile, Fatyana also had a meeting with Armicla Salsiah klisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of UNESCAP. Reiterating Pakistan's commitment to implement the 2030 Development Agenda, he said that the Government of Pakistan was focusing on poverty reduction through human development.

He also apprised the Executive Secretary of the steps taken by Pakistan for Youth and Women Empowerment and invited the Executive Secretary to visit Pakistan.

