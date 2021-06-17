UrduPoint.com
Riaz Fatyana Urges Political Leaders To Maintain House In Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:56 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Riaz Fatyana Thursday said senior leadership of political parties should play role and ask to their members in the National Assembly to avoid using indecent language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Riaz Fatyana Thursday said senior leadership of political parties should play role and ask to their members in the National Assembly to avoid using indecent language.

Talking to ptv news, he said it was against parliamentary norms and traditions and would be matter of disgrace in the world.

He said the opposition members hurled abuses and threw copies of official budget documents at each other, injuring PTI Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari.

Riaz Fatyana said that he would request to Speaker National Assembly to constitute a parliamentary committee that would teach lawmakers parliamentary ethics.

He also pointed out that all members were wasting time by doing such unethical practices, budget has to pass before June 30, he added.

