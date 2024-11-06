Riaz Honoured For Outstanding Media Service To Polio Eradication Efforts
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 07:06 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Renowned journalist and former President of the Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz, has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to polio eradication efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
At a special ceremony held in honor of World Polio Day, awards were presented to individuals and organizations for their dedication to eradicating polio.
The event was graced by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, as Chief Guest, along with Provincial Health Minister Ehtesham Khan, Special Secretary of Health, Abdul Basit, who is also the Coordinator for the Emergency Operation Center for Polio eradication, and Abdul Rauf Rohela from Rotary International.
Representatives from the Health Department, World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF were also in attendance.
During the ceremony, heartfelt tributes were paid to individuals who have contributed tirelessly to the national fight against polio, especially in the challenging regions of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Awards were presented to polio workers, health experts, and others from various fields who have played a frontline role in this critical public health mission.
M. Riaz, a senior journalist and former President of the Peshawar Press Club, was among the award recipients, recognized specifically for his efforts to raise public awareness about polio vaccination.
His work has been instrumental in encouraging parents to vaccinate their children against this crippling disease.
This marks the second award M. Riaz has received for his role in the anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
