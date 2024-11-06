Open Menu

Riaz Honoured For Outstanding Media Service To Polio Eradication Efforts

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Riaz honoured for outstanding media service to Polio Eradication Efforts

Renowned journalist and former President of the Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz, has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to polio eradication efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Renowned journalist and former President of the Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz, has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to polio eradication efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At a special ceremony held in honor of World Polio Day, awards were presented to individuals and organizations for their dedication to eradicating polio.

The event was graced by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, as Chief Guest, along with Provincial Health Minister Ehtesham Khan, Special Secretary of Health, Abdul Basit, who is also the Coordinator for the Emergency Operation Center for Polio eradication, and Abdul Rauf Rohela from Rotary International.

Representatives from the Health Department, World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF were also in attendance.

During the ceremony, heartfelt tributes were paid to individuals who have contributed tirelessly to the national fight against polio, especially in the challenging regions of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Awards were presented to polio workers, health experts, and others from various fields who have played a frontline role in this critical public health mission.

M. Riaz, a senior journalist and former President of the Peshawar Press Club, was among the award recipients, recognized specifically for his efforts to raise public awareness about polio vaccination.

His work has been instrumental in encouraging parents to vaccinate their children against this crippling disease.

This marks the second award M. Riaz has received for his role in the anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Event From

Recent Stories

CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitar ..

CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitara Market to improve supply

25 seconds ago
 Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges ..

Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges health minister

27 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

11 minutes ago
 Abro inspects disbursement of cash process

Abro inspects disbursement of cash process

11 minutes ago
 IT, data role vital for sustainable development: S ..

IT, data role vital for sustainable development: Shaza Fatima

11 minutes ago
 CDA announces major infrastructure projects to tra ..

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..

23 minutes ago
Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

24 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO ..

DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan

24 minutes ago
 Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to ..

Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: mi ..

24 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training Colle ..

Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung

24 minutes ago
 LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Austral ..

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan