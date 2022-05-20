UrduPoint.com

Riaz Hussain Peerzada Meets UNHCR Country Representative

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Riaz Hussain Peerzada meets UNHCR Country Representative

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada had a meeting with Ms. Noriko Yoshida, Country Representative of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan, today in his office in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada had a meeting with Ms. Noriko Yoshida, Country Representative of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan, today in his office in Islamabad.

Secretary Human Rights and other senior officers were also present in this meeting.

UNHCR Representative conversed in detail over the issues of 1.8 Million Afghan refugees in Pakistan. She commended the generous efforts of a developing country like Pakistan that has been hosting such a huge number of refugees for last four decades.

She acclaimed that Pakistan has allowed every facility to Afghan refugees particularly of health and education just parallel to its own citizens. She admitted that even vaccination facility during Covid-19 pandemic was extended to the refugees that was praised all over the world.

Furthermore, she stressed upon few concerns for the Afghan refugees that were restoration of issuance of birth certificates and adoption of asylum laws by the government of Pakistan.

She said that policies have been shifted drastically in the new set-up in Afghanistan after Taliban's take over in 2021. Due to this, an alarming surge has been observed in the issue of statelessness. She asked for maximum support and attention from the minister on these issues.

In his response, Minister for Human Rights said that Afghans enjoy maximum freedom in Pakistan especially they are free to move throughout the country without any restrictions. He said that people of Pakistan and Afghanistan have very strong cultural affinity.

Pakistan is like a second home for majority of Afghans and we have been hosting them for forty years despite our limited resources. He stated that thousands of people are crossing boarders daily for trade and livelihood and Pakistan has never imposed ban on their movement. He further assured that the Ministry of Human Rights would coordinate soon with other two major stakeholders i.e., Ministry of SAFRON and interior in these issues.

While concluding, minister said that Afghanistan has multiple problems due to ethnic disputes among tribes that is major cause of sufferings for people over there. India, our hostile neighbor, is hiring innocent people in Afghanistan for its own vested interests and creating security issues in Pakistan. It has been resulted in some policy changes for boarders and Afghan refugees yet we stand by our commitments towards our Afghan brethren and Pakistan will keep supporting Afghanistan on all fronts for its stability and peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Islamabad World Education All From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

KIKD a ray of hope for kidney diseases patients: A ..

KIKD a ray of hope for kidney diseases patients: Administrator

53 seconds ago
 Import ban of luxury goods to save $4bln, support ..

Import ban of luxury goods to save $4bln, support local industry: Prime Minister ..

56 seconds ago
 Prof. Dr. Saadat Haneef Dar inducted as Sr. Prof i ..

Prof. Dr. Saadat Haneef Dar inducted as Sr. Prof in AJK Varsity

58 seconds ago
 37 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

37 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 seconds ago
 France Appoints New Foreign, Defense Ministers - E ..

France Appoints New Foreign, Defense Ministers - Elysee Palace

4 minutes ago
 Former FBI Agent Claims Agency Fails to Curb White ..

Former FBI Agent Claims Agency Fails to Curb White Supremacists in US

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.