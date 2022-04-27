UrduPoint.com

Riaz Hussain Pirzada Assumes Charge As Minister Human Rights

Riaz Hussain Pirzada assumes charge as Minister Human Rights

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday assumed charge as Federal Minister for Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday assumed charge as Federal Minister for Human Rights.

On arriving office, Secretary Human Rights and other senior officers of the ministry welcomed the federal minister.

He also had a briefing on ministry's different wings and their working, said a statement issued here.Pirzada is a member of the National Assembly since August 2018.

Previously, he was a member of the National Assembly between 1993 and May 2018 and was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab from 1985 to 1988.

