Riaz Hussain Pirzada Chairs Meeting On Upcoming Digital Portal For Members
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday chaired a special meeting to review the key features and objectives of a digital portal set to be launched next month for members.
According to a news release, the digitalization initiative aims to enhance transparency, improve service delivery, and ensure financial sustainability by automating processes.
The portal will offer multiple features, including swift operations, user convenience, and easy access to essential information.
It will include a comprehensive database, an online payment option via 1Link, an SMS alert service, a user dashboard for tracking ongoing projects, financial and transaction history, cost escalation details, a complaint resolution cell, and ownership and liability information all integrated into a single platform.
At the start of the meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the portal, which has been in development for over a year.
He commended the dedicated efforts of the entire team involved in its creation, describing it as a significant step toward e-governance, one of the top priorities of the current government.
Expressing full confidence in the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) team, he said that he does not believe in unnecessary interference in administrative affairs.
However, he underscored the need for strict discipline and adherence to the chain of command across all departments under the ministry.
The minister reiterated that FGEHA is a staff welfare, not-for-profit organization that must remain service-oriented.
He urged the organization to uphold maximum transparency and implement a merit-based system with upright administration.
Referring to the stalled projects of FGEHA, Pirzada empathetically acknowledged the concerns of members who have been waiting for years to secure their own homes after investing their hard-earned money.
"Thousands of employees, both serving and retired, have been waiting for a long time. Their wait must come to an end now," he added.
He also stressed the need to establish a 24/7 complaint redressal system, with a particular focus on developing a fast and user-friendly mobile application to enhance service efficiency.
