Riaz Khalid Assumes Charge Of Chief Engineer, Tarbela
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Chief Engineer, Civil, Tarbela Dam, Riaz Khalid here on Monday assumed his charges
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chief Engineer, Civil, Tarbela Dam, Riaz Khalid here on Monday assumed his charges.
He was transferred form Mangla dam, said a press release.
The new appointed cheif engineer has accomplished major projects in his career.
APP/mfz/378
Recent Stories
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024
BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names in matric exam
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's deve ..
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during ..
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability
PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs
NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..
UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine
Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terrorism charges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman1 minute ago
-
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills2 minutes ago
-
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 20242 minutes ago
-
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's development1 minute ago
-
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during heatwave1 minute ago
-
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens1 minute ago
-
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability13 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs1 minute ago
-
NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for Pakistan”13 minutes ago
-
Committee constituted to plan beautification of Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Ulema call for peace in Muharram1 minute ago
-
Labour colonies, daycare centres top priority: Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub K ..1 minute ago