Riaz Khalid Assumes Charge Of Chief Engineer, Tarbela

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Chief Engineer, Civil, Tarbela Dam, Riaz Khalid here on Monday assumed his charges

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chief Engineer, Civil, Tarbela Dam, Riaz Khalid here on Monday assumed his charges.

He was transferred form Mangla dam, said a press release.

The new appointed cheif engineer has accomplished major projects in his career.

APP/mfz/378

More Stories From Pakistan