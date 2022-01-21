UrduPoint.com

Riaz Khan Directs In Time Completion Of Buner Uplift Projects

Published January 21, 2022

Riaz Khan directs in time completion of Buner uplift projects

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Works and Communication, Riaz Khan on Friday presided over a meeting held to review progress on uplift project underway at Buner district here at the Committee Room of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA)

The meeting was also attended by MD PKHA, Amir Nadeem Durrani, Director PKHA, Suhail Idrees and officers concerned. The PKHA authorities on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to the advisor on progress of ongoing road, bridges, beautification and other projects in Buner district.

At the meeting the Advisor to CM, Riaz Khan was also briefed on the Karakar Tunnel project and was told that all the arrangements have been made in this regard and tenders for this important project would soon be floated in newspapers. Likewise, the Advisor was also briefed on progress so far taken place on Elai and Anghapur bridges.

The Advisor to the CM directed the officers concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing projects in Buner within stipulated time frame adding a visible progress on ground rather than in files was must to be ensured. He said the benefits of these projects must reach the general public well in time.

He warned that no unnecessary delay would be tolerated in these projects of public welfare and officials showing negligence would face legal action. He said we were the representatives of the people and provision of best possible facilities to them was our prime responsibility.

He further said that work on sections of projects facing delay should be accelerated so that the projects could be completed on time adding monitoring of these projects would be further enhanced. He also sought a report regarding progress on these projects on a monthly basis to his office.

