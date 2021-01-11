Riaz Khan inaugurates Buner beautification project

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan inaugurated beautification of Buner project costing Rs 47.760 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan inaugurated beautification of Buner project costing Rs 47.760 million.

The project announced earlier was a long standing demand of Buner residents as with constant unplanned expansion this beautiful city surrounded by green mountains was losing its charm.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Riaz Khan said Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf was the name of development of prosperity. He said people wanted this party in power as they know its roots existed among common people.

He said after completion of the five year term of the incumbent government, people will definitely witness a positive change. He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was deceiving people in the name of democracy as its struggle was not for democracy but for personal gains and to avoid accountability.

He said people knew about the past of the PDM leaders and won't be misled adding PTI would rise triumph from all challenges and propaganda.