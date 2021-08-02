Riaz Khan Mehsud Appointed As Commissioner Peshawar Division
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed Riaz Khan Mehsud, PCS BS-20 officer, as Commissioner Peshawar division, said a notification of Establishment division issued here Monday.
Presently, Riaz Khan Mehsud was working as Commissioner Hazara division.
Meanwhile, Secretary Establishment Department Mutaher Zeb PCS BS-20 officer has been transferred as Commissioner Hazara Division.
Director food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zubair Ahmed PMC BS-19 officer has been transferred as Special Secretary Establishment department.
The notification said that Capt (R) Abdur Rehman who was awaiting posting has been posted as director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.