Riaz Khan Mehsud appointed as Commissioner Peshawar Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed Riaz Khan Mehsud, PCS BS-20 officer, as Commissioner Peshawar division, said a notification of Establishment division issued here Monday.

Presently, Riaz Khan Mehsud was working as Commissioner Hazara division.

Meanwhile, Secretary Establishment Department Mutaher Zeb PCS BS-20 officer has been transferred as Commissioner Hazara Division.

Director food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zubair Ahmed PMC BS-19 officer has been transferred as Special Secretary Establishment department.

The notification said that Capt (R) Abdur Rehman who was awaiting posting has been posted as director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.