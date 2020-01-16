UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riaz Malik, Son-in-law Zain Malik Booked Over Charges Of Illegal Allotment Of Land In Clifton Area

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

Riaz Malik, son-in-law Zain Malik booked over charges of illegal allotment of land in Clifton area

The sources say that many others have also been booked in the NAB reference over charges of corruption including  PPP’s former senator Yousaf Baloch and former advisor to Sindh Chief Minsiter Dr. Dinshaw nklesaria.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau moved a reference against business tycoon Malik Riaz over charges of illegal allotment of land in Karachi’s Clifton area –the area where Bahria Icon Tower was built, the sources said here on Thursday.

Malik Riaz—the business tycoon—was nominated for the first time in any reference of the anti-graft body, and the sources said his son-in-law Zain Malik was also nominated in the reference.

The sources said that the reference against Malik Riaz was an offshoot of fake accounts case against former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

There are many other suspects including Khwaja Badee uz Zaman, Yousaf Baloch, former adviser to Sindh chief minister Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, former Sindh chief secretary Abdul Subhan Memon, former director general-parks Liaquat Qaimkhani, Waqas Raffat, Ghulam Arif, Khawaja Shafique, Jamil Baloch, Afzal Aziz, Syed Mohammad Shah, Khurram Arif and Abdul Karim Paleejo.

The NAB said that the accused persons caused a loss of over Rs100 billion to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of Bagh Ibne Qasim where Bahria Icon Tower was built.

According to the sources, the registrar office would send the reference to the administrative judge of the accountability courts Mohammad Bashir.

It may be mentioned here that former Sindh Works and Services Secretary Sajjad Abbasi who was taken into custody last year in June 2019 for his alleged involvement in the Icon Tower became approver in the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Faryal Talpur Malik Riaz Bagh May June 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

India to face valiant response if it dares any mis ..

5 minutes ago

Magic end Lakers' win streak, Sixers and Heat enjo ..

39 seconds ago

One police official died after police van overturn ..

42 seconds ago

Mishustin, United Russia Did Not Discuss New Cabin ..

45 seconds ago

Ireland stun world champions Windies by four runs ..

48 seconds ago

Russia's Ruling Party Unanimously Supports Mishust ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.