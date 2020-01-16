Riaz Malik, son-in-law Zain Malik booked over charges of illegal allotment of land in Clifton area

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that many others have also been booked in the NAB reference over charges of corruption including PPP’s former senator Yousaf Baloch and former advisor to Sindh Chief Minsiter Dr. Dinshaw nklesaria.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau moved a reference against business tycoon Malik Riaz over charges of illegal allotment of land in Karachi’s Clifton area –the area where Bahria Icon Tower was built, the sources said here on Thursday.

Malik Riaz—the business tycoon—was nominated for the first time in any reference of the anti-graft body, and the sources said his son-in-law Zain Malik was also nominated in the reference.

The sources said that the reference against Malik Riaz was an offshoot of fake accounts case against former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

There are many other suspects including Khwaja Badee uz Zaman, Yousaf Baloch, former adviser to Sindh chief minister Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, former Sindh chief secretary Abdul Subhan Memon, former director general-parks Liaquat Qaimkhani, Waqas Raffat, Ghulam Arif, Khawaja Shafique, Jamil Baloch, Afzal Aziz, Syed Mohammad Shah, Khurram Arif and Abdul Karim Paleejo.

The NAB said that the accused persons caused a loss of over Rs100 billion to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of Bagh Ibne Qasim where Bahria Icon Tower was built.

According to the sources, the registrar office would send the reference to the administrative judge of the accountability courts Mohammad Bashir.

It may be mentioned here that former Sindh Works and Services Secretary Sajjad Abbasi who was taken into custody last year in June 2019 for his alleged involvement in the Icon Tower became approver in the case.