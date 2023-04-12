Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Riaz Peerzada Call On UN Ambassador To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Riaz Peerzada call on UN Ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Riina Kionka called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

Matters of mutual interest and cooperation particularly the upcoming report on GSP+ progress made in various aspects and challenges were discussed in this meeting.

Federal Minister for Human Rights welcomed the Ambassador and said that Pakistan has been enjoying good relations with European countries and these relations are based on mutual respect and shared international obligations.

He appreciated the continuing support of the European Union through the GSP+ status for Pakistan.

He said that our commitments under the UN Charter and our obligations towards international conventions and agreements remained a high priority of the government.

Dr. Riina Kionka appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in the implementation of its human rights agenda and indicated that European Union would continue to help Pakistan in the implementation of this agenda.

She said that continuous efforts are required to overcome challenges and European Union would continue its support in this regard.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador and expressed the hope that the cooperation between Pakistan and European Union will continue to flourish.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations European Union Progress Government

Recent Stories

BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Coun ..

BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Council

39 minutes ago
 Govt decides to pay April’s salaries, pension be ..

Govt decides to pay April’s salaries, pension before Eid

39 minutes ago
 More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career couns ..

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

5 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.