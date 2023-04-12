Riaz Peerzada call on UN Ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Riina Kionka called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

Matters of mutual interest and cooperation particularly the upcoming report on GSP+ progress made in various aspects and challenges were discussed in this meeting.

Federal Minister for Human Rights welcomed the Ambassador and said that Pakistan has been enjoying good relations with European countries and these relations are based on mutual respect and shared international obligations.

He appreciated the continuing support of the European Union through the GSP+ status for Pakistan.

He said that our commitments under the UN Charter and our obligations towards international conventions and agreements remained a high priority of the government.

Dr. Riina Kionka appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in the implementation of its human rights agenda and indicated that European Union would continue to help Pakistan in the implementation of this agenda.

She said that continuous efforts are required to overcome challenges and European Union would continue its support in this regard.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador and expressed the hope that the cooperation between Pakistan and European Union will continue to flourish.