Riaz Pirzada Acknowledges Need For Residential Schemes For Fed Govt Employees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday acknowledged the need for residential schemes for federal government employees but confirmed that no such schemes are currently under consideration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday acknowledged the need for residential schemes for federal government employees but confirmed that no such schemes are currently under consideration.
He also provided clarity on the roles and responsibilities of federal and provincial governments in regulating housing societies and addressing the housing needs of federal employees.
During the Question Hour of the National Assembly Session, the minister emphasized that, under the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan, housing is a provincial subject. This means provincial departments are empowered to handle regulatory functions, including the processing and approval of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for new housing societies. However, in the case of Islamabad, this responsibility falls under the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which operates under the Ministry of Interior.
Responding to a supplementary question, Pirzada explained that, as per the Rules of business 1973, the Ministry of Housing and Works is not tasked with granting NOCs to housing societies.
Instead, two specialized entities—the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHA-F)—are mandated to develop housing schemes.
The FGEHA is specifically responsible for planning and developing housing schemes for serving and retired federal government employees, as well as other specified groups. Meanwhile, the PHA-F focuses on constructing apartments and housing schemes for federal employees and low-income groups.
To ensure timely completion of projects, the FGEHA collaborates with joint venture partners under Joint Venture Agreements and Construction Agreements. Similarly, the PHA-F engages reputable national and international engineering consultants and contractors through an open bidding process, adhering to the rules and regulations of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), he added.
APP/qsr-zah
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance fina ..
City experiences partly cloudy weather
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Do ..
10 gamblers arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons3 minutes ago
-
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)3 minutes ago
-
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: Dr Darshan3 minutes ago
-
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt4 minutes ago
-
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi3 minutes ago
-
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation3 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management3 minutes ago
-
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Doha3 minutes ago
-
10 gamblers arrested3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation in Maritime sector: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover marijuana3 minutes ago
-
Commercial lobbies attempt to revive Monal restaurant, Chairperson of IWMB expresses concern3 minutes ago