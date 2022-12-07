UrduPoint.com

Riaz Pirzada Expresses Deep Condolence Of Ghazanfar Abbas Tunsawi

:Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada expressed deep condolences on the sad demise of Allama Ghazanfar Abbas Hashim i Tunsawi In his message, the Federal Minister said that Allama Ghazanfar Abbas Hashimi was a prominent religious scholar who spent his whole life promoting and propagating the message of Karbala.

The Minister said that due to his passion and struggle, without being able to attend formal seminary, Allama did a study of religion that is no less than any miracle. That's why he's rightly addressed as 'library Scholar'.

He said that despite the assassination attempts on him, Allama sahib promoted the message of peace and tolerance.

