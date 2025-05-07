Riaz Pirzada Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Indian Aggression
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday strongly condemned India's cowardly and unprovoked attack on Pakistan, calling it a blatant act of aggression that deserved the utmost condemnation.
Talking to the media, the minister stated, “Targeting mosques, places of worship, and innocent civilians is a cowardly act that violates all international norms and humanitarian values.”
He warned that any attempt to wage war over water resources could endanger the peace and security of the entire region.
“A water war will not only affect bilateral relations but will destabilize the whole region,” he remarked.
Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada assured that Pakistan would give a strong and befitting response to Indian aggression.
He expressed full confidence in the capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating, “Our military is one of the most professional and capable forces in the world. Our defenders know how to protect their homeland.”
He added that the people of Pakistan stood united behind their brave armed forces in the face of any threat to national sovereignty.
