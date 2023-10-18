Open Menu

Riaz Soomro Posted As DG BISP Sindh

October 18, 2023

Riaz Ahmed Soomro, presently posted as Director BISP South Zonal office Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Director General Benazir Income Support Program Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Riaz Ahmed Soomro, presently posted as Director BISP South Zonal office Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Director General Benazir Income Support Program Sindh.

According to the notification, Soomro has been posted as DG BISP Sindh at Karachi on his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders.

