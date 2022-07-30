Riaz takes notice on violence against woman incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Pirzada on Saturday took strong notice against the woman-related violence incident at Noshera Feroze and sought an immediate report into the incident.

The minister also sought an FIR copy from DIG and SSP of the incident.

He recommended for exemplary punishment to the culprits. He further said that the provision of justice was the prime responsibility of the government and no one would be allowed to victimize others.

The minister directed the police to take strict action against the culprits.