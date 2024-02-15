RIBJA Delegation Meet PIO; Discuss Problems Of Regional, Local Newspapers
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi/Islamabad Bureau Journalist Association (RIBJA) delegation headed by its President Sardar Shahid Hamid met with Principal Information Officer Tariq Mehmood Khan on Thursday.
The delegation informed the PIO about the problems faced by regional and local newspapers, said a press release.
Principal Information Officer Dr.
Tariq Mehmood Khan assured the delegation to solve all the problems as they are well aware of the issues faced by the newspapers.
On this occasion, Secretary Syed Asif Ali Hamdani, Qurban Sati, Sardar Nisar Tabasim, Faiza Shah Kazmi, Information Secretary, Jafar Balti, Waheed Rasool, Majid Afsar, Shafiq Chaudhry, Wajid Shah, Naeem Qureshi, Irfan Shakir, Naveed Malik, Naqash Abbasi and others were also present.
