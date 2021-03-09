RIC disposes off 94 percent public complaints; PA body

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Right to Information Commission (RIC) received 20,000 applications from public across the province among which 94 percent were disposed off, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Committee on Information told here Tuesday.

The committee meeting, chaired by MPA Samar Haroon Bilour, was informed that officers of around 21 public departments were fined over delayed reply.

The committee appreciated role of RIC in dissemination of information and good governance.

The chairperson assured full cooperation in extension of the commission to the divisional level to further strengthen it in provision of services to masses.

The committee meeting was attended by Members Provincial Assembly Tufail Anjum, Inayatullah, Abdul Ghaffar, Shah Faisal and Sajjida Hanif while officials of RIC and Information department were also present on the occasion.