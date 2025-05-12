RIC Takes Initiative With Blood Donation Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC ) has organized a blood donation camp exclusively for its staff members to increase emergency blood reserves. Doctors, nurses and administrative personnel of the hospital voluntarily donated blood to prepare for potential shortages during critical situations amid the recent escalation on border.
Dr Abdul Maalik, Medical Superintendent RIC, in an exclusive talk with APP on Monday said that the hospital must maintain reserves so that if any problem arises, it can fully meet the demand. "Whether it's a shortage or sudden emergency, we shouldn't find ourselves helpless", he added.
The campaign began by motivating hospital staff first.
"We started this internally because our team understands the urgency best," said Dr. Maalik who is a cardiac surgeon (paediatric) at the hospital. He added that during the declared health emergency by the Punjab government, RIC decided to hold a blood donation campaign.
"I personally requested the staff to participate, the response has been overwhelming", he said.
The drive successfully collected multiple blood units that will be stored for any kind of emergency. Hospital officials confirmed maximum participation from RIC staff across all departments.
