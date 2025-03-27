Open Menu

RIC To Implement Service Charges For Diagnostic Report Delivery

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM

RIC to implement service charges for diagnostic report delivery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) has started charging a certain amount from the patients against diagnostic report delivery. The decision to implement service charges was taken during the Administrative meeting of RIC.

According to the notification issued by the Executive Officer, the decision has been taken in order to enhance patient care services and ensure the sustainability of digital report delivery.

The charges for Diagnostic Reports via WhatsApp is set at Rs. 30.0 per report, while Rs. 20.0 per report will be charged for the printed copy.

"These charges have been introduced to maintain and improve the quality of digital and print services, ensuring seamless access to diagnostic reports for patients", said RIC spokesman.

Recent Stories

IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs ..

IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit

10 seconds ago
 PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide oppor ..

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

10 minutes ago
 From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

33 minutes ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

13 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

14 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

14 hours ago
 Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

14 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan