RIC to implement service charges for diagnostic report delivery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) has started charging a certain amount from the patients against diagnostic report delivery. The decision to implement service charges was taken during the Administrative meeting of RIC.

According to the notification issued by the Executive Officer, the decision has been taken in order to enhance patient care services and ensure the sustainability of digital report delivery.

The charges for Diagnostic Reports via WhatsApp is set at Rs. 30.0 per report, while Rs. 20.0 per report will be charged for the printed copy.

"These charges have been introduced to maintain and improve the quality of digital and print services, ensuring seamless access to diagnostic reports for patients", said RIC spokesman.