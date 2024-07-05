Rice cultivation should be completed during July

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Agricultural experts have advised growers to complete cultivation of rice during July to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Friday growers should use approved varieties of the rice for cultivation as approved varieties of rice are not only disease resistant but also give maximum production.

Among approved varieties include Super Basmati, Shaheen Basmati, Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000, Basmati-515, ARI-6, KS-282, KSK-133, NIAB ARI-9 and Basmati-198.

He asked the growers to complete cultivation during July to get better and high quality production.

He further said that experts of Agriculture Department are available for the consultation and guidance of the growers during office times.

However, the farmers can contact the nearest agriculture office for more information or any assistance, he added.