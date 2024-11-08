Rice Exporters' Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A delegation of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan led by Chairman Faisal Jahangir Malik and Chief Patron Punjab Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Thursday
During the meeting, the delegation presented proposals to the Governor Punjab regarding improving rice exports.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan is the best country in the world in terms of agricultural products and its products have a special recognition all over the world. He said, "It is a matter of great joy that our rice exports are increasing every year, which is not only increasing the country's foreign exchange but also making the country's name famous at the global level. Our basmati rice is an example for the world." He said that by focusing on other crops along with rice, further improvement can be brought to the country's economy.
The Governor Punjab said that everyone should work together to make the country better and stronger.
He said that stability in the country's economy and increasing business opportunities are the promise of a bright Pakistan. He further said that the doors of the Governor's House are always open for people. He also congratulated the newly elected Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, Faisal Jahangir Malik.
Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, Faisal Jahangir Malik told the Governor of Punjab, "With the government's patronage, we can take rice exports to 06 billion Dollars."
The delegation informed the Governor of Punjab about other issues faced by them.
The Governor assured to convey their problems to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The delegation comprised Secretary General Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Kashif-ur-Rehman, Mohibullah, Chaudhry Zulfiqar, Tayyab Bashir, Adnan Sheikh, Shahbaz Begum, Tariq Mahmood, Noman Mubashir, Abu Bakar Mirza and others.
