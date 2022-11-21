Rice harvesting near completion in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Rice harvesting is near completion in Punjab and this year its expected production is 5.2 million tonnes.

Agriculture Department sources told APP on Monday that rice has been cultivated on more than 5.7 million acres of land in the province.

Sources said that after completion of harvesting process, storage of rice was the most important task. Mostly old rice is preferred by users, sources added.

The sources said if rice was not stored scientifically, not only the quality of the produce was harmed but its weight was also reduced. Moisture, insects, birds and rats were the factors which put negative impact on rice if not stored properly.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department sources advised growers not to burn paddy stubble as it is illegal way to get rid of crop residue. High-level of smog affects the growth of plant and growers should avoid burning of paddy stubble as this harms fertility of the land, sources added.

Smog was a dangerous type of environmental pollution. Sources said that smog leaves negative impact not only on humans, animals but on plants as well.

Sources suggested the farmers to bury paddy stubble in land as this method helps increase land's fertility besides enhancing yielding capacity.