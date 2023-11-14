Rice-loaded trolley snatched

Unidentified robbers have snatched a rice-loaded tractor-trolley from a farmer in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Unidentified robbers have snatched a rice-loaded tractor-trolley from a farmer in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that a farmer, Muhammad Iqbal resident of Lundianwala, was carrying his rice crop on a trolley to sell it in the market when armed bandits intercepted him near Chak 459-GB.

They snatched the tractor trolley loaded with 252 bags of rice crop and escaped from the scene by hurling threats of dire consequences if alarm was raised.

The police registered a case and started investigation, he added.