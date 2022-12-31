UrduPoint.com

Rice Millers Demand To Recover Stolen Consignments

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Rice Millers demand to recover stolen consignments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Rice Millers Association has warned that they would close all the rice mills if the provincial government and the police failed to recover the consignments stolen separately from the truck trawlers in Karachi and Nooriabad.

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, Farooq Ahmed, Dr Chetan Samrani and other office bearers claimed that 3 trucks were stolen recently in separate incidents.

They informed that one of the consignments worth tens of millions of rupees was recovered from Tando Muhammad Khan district but 2 other trucks were still missing.

They alleged that a gang of transporters in connivance with some policemen were involved in what they called organized theft of rice.

They urged the government to take action against the gang and its facilitators and recover the consignments.

The millers warned that they would close all the mills in Sindh and Balochistan if their demand was not heard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Police Hyderabad Tando Muhammad Khan All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

3 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

3 hours ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

3 hours ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

3 hours ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.