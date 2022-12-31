Rice Millers demand to recover stolen consignments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Rice Millers Association has warned that they would close all the rice mills if the provincial government and the police failed to recover the consignments stolen separately from the truck trawlers in Karachi and Nooriabad.

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, Farooq Ahmed, Dr Chetan Samrani and other office bearers claimed that 3 trucks were stolen recently in separate incidents.

They informed that one of the consignments worth tens of millions of rupees was recovered from Tando Muhammad Khan district but 2 other trucks were still missing.

They alleged that a gang of transporters in connivance with some policemen were involved in what they called organized theft of rice.

They urged the government to take action against the gang and its facilitators and recover the consignments.

The millers warned that they would close all the mills in Sindh and Balochistan if their demand was not heard.