Rice Mills’ Boiler Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A rice mills’ boiler was sealed for violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection Rules-2023 in tehsil Jaranwala on Tuesday.
The owner of the mills located near Chak No 123-GB was fined Rs300,000. Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that action against the mills was taken on creating environment pollution.
