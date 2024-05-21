Rice mills’ boiler sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A rice mills’ boiler was sealed for violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection Rules-2023 in tehsil Jaranwala on Tuesday.

The owner of the mills located near Chak No 123-GB was fined Rs300,000. Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that action against the mills was taken on creating environment pollution.