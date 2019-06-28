Rich countries should contribute in accommodating refugees: Dr. Shrieen Mazari

Rich countries should contribute in accommodating refugees as Pakistan is the second largest country to unconditionally host refugees, said Minster for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen Mazari here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Rich countries should contribute in accommodating refugees as Pakistan is the second largest country to unconditionally host refugees , said Minster for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen Mazari here on Friday.

She said that ministry of Human Rights has been hosted refugees was providing best possible facilities to refugees of different countries.

According to the Untied Nation Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), Pakistan is hosting over 1.4 million Afghan refugees, making the country the second largest host of refugee population in the world.

She added that not being a party to the 1951 Refugees Convention as " We have gone far beyond its requirements without gaining any of the benefits and there is always more everyone can do betterment of refuges.