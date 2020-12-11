UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rich Countries' Support For Children During Pandemic 'totally Inadequate': Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:39 PM

Rich countries' support for children during pandemic 'totally inadequate': Report

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) slams the levels of financial support for children allocated by high-income countries during the pandemic as totally inadequate, in a child poverty report issued on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) slams the levels of financial support for children allocated by high-income countries during the pandemic as totally inadequate, in a child poverty report issued on Friday.

The report shows that of the $14.9 trillion spent on domestic financial recovery packages put together by wealthier countries between February and August, just two percent was allocated specifically to support children, and families raising children.

This is despite evidence that child poverty is expected to remain above pre-COVID levels for at least five years in high-income countries.

"The amount of financial relief allocated directly to children and families does not match the severe fallout of the pandemic, nor how long this crisis is expected to impact these countries", said Gunilla Olsson, director of the UNICEF Office of Research-Innocenti in Florence, Italy.

The study finds that businesses were by far the largest beneficiary of fiscal stimulus packages, absorbing around 80 percent of the available funds during this period and that the most marginalized children will suffer most as a result, Saudi Gazette reported.

Around a third of the large economies surveyed in the report (from the European Union and OECD group of higher-income nations) did not implement any policies specifically aimed at supporting children, during the first wave of the pandemic.

And, on the whole, the social protection measures for children and families that were enacted in other countries such as childcare, school sustenance, and family allowances only lasted for an average of three months, far too short-term to adequately address the projected length of the crisis and child poverty risks in the long run, the report notes.

As temperatures drop in many parts of the world, and cases rise, UNICEF is urging governments to bring in more balanced recovery plans during the so-called "second wave", with a greater emphasis on social protection for children, and unconditional income support for the poorest families, allowances for food, childcare, and utilities, and rent or mortgage waivers.

Related Topics

World United Nations European Union Rent Saudi Florence Italy February August Family From

Recent Stories

Genetic variants linked to severe Covid-19: study

2 minutes ago

PTI leader deplores inactiveness of civic bodies o ..

2 minutes ago

India Calls China's Explanation for Canceling Comm ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Health Agency Projects Up to 134,931 New CO ..

6 minutes ago

Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

6 minutes ago

SSGCL assures gas supply to new housing projects o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.