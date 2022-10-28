Rich European cultural traditions to allure people of twin cities on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :After a gap of three years, the popular family-focused "Euro Village" festival will be held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on October 29 (Saturday) to entertain the public through different colorful activities.

The festival being arranged by the European Union and its member states, will welcome the Pakistani public to get a taste of European food, culture, heritage and music.

Euro Village is being organized by the diplomatic missions of the European Union, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

It will include information and activity booths for both adults and children with interactive games, selfie corners, food, and an opportunity to meet the diplomatic team and learn about areas of partnership.

The event will feature performances by European performers and Pakistani artists, including Asim Azhar and Shae Gill.

Previous editions of Euro Village attracted over hundreds of enthusiastic visitors from the twin cities and beyond.

Euro Village tradition offers a window into rich culture of European States and celebrates "unity in diversity," a strong connection between the EU and Pakistan,.

This year's Euro Village will be special as the European Union celebrates 60 years of diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

The six decades of partnership in development, trade and political engagement show how the EU and Pakistan are stronger together.

The important highlight of the event will be the EU-Pakistan friendship truck, which will be presented to the public for the first time before setting out to tour the country to engage with Pakistanis across all provinces and to show what EU– Pakistan relations are.