Rich homage paid to Quaid-i-Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :A seminar and an exhibition featuring Father of the Nation's portraits by renowned masters of portrait maker to pay rich homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary here at Alhamra Art Gallery on Wednesday.

Prof Saeed Akhtar, Colin David, Mehmood Butt, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi along with others were orgnized the seminar and exhibition.

Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, who was chief guest of the event, congratulated Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan for holding these celebrations.

Commissioner Social Security Tenvir Iqbal also attended the ceremony.

He said it was a great gesture of Lahore Arts Council to pay tribute to the founding father by highlighting his efforts and sacrifices he had made for us.

Anwar said that it was time to remind the massage of the Quaid, Unity Faith and Discipline to be followed in every field of life as Quaid believed, "Democracy is in the blood of the Muslims, who look upon complete equality of mankind, and believe in fraternity, equality, and liberty.

" Our government has the same vision, and we will follow the footstep of our founding father for the prosperity of our beloved country." While, Ather Ali Khan said, "We want to celebrate and pay tribute to our Quaid in a different way, so we arranged this exhibition, and when you look at the displayed artwork, it is exclusively remarkable from one another. This exhibition and seminar are just a reminder for all of us to reawaken the ethics of brotherhood, patience, tolerance, and unity, which is the actual massage of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he added.

He quoted the Quaid as saying: "You have to stand guard over the development and maintenance of Islamic democracy,Islamic social justice and equality of manhood in your native soil." He said, "We all must play a vital role in the development of this country so that we can fulfill our commitment with Jinnah." A large number of art aficionados, artists, and people from different walks of life attended the exhibition and seminar.