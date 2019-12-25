UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rich Homage Paid To Quaid-i-Azam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:14 PM

Rich homage paid to Quaid-i-Azam

A seminar and an exhibition featuring Father of the Nation's portraits by renowned masters of portrait maker to pay rich homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary here at Alhamra Art Gallery on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :A seminar and an exhibition featuring Father of the Nation's portraits by renowned masters of portrait maker to pay rich homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary here at Alhamra Art Gallery on Wednesday.

Prof Saeed Akhtar, Colin David, Mehmood Butt, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi along with others were orgnized the seminar and exhibition.

Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, who was chief guest of the event, congratulated Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan for holding these celebrations.

Commissioner Social Security Tenvir Iqbal also attended the ceremony.

He said it was a great gesture of Lahore Arts Council to pay tribute to the founding father by highlighting his efforts and sacrifices he had made for us.

Anwar said that it was time to remind the massage of the Quaid, Unity Faith and Discipline to be followed in every field of life as Quaid believed, "Democracy is in the blood of the Muslims, who look upon complete equality of mankind, and believe in fraternity, equality, and liberty.

" Our government has the same vision, and we will follow the footstep of our founding father for the prosperity of our beloved country." While, Ather Ali Khan said, "We want to celebrate and pay tribute to our Quaid in a different way, so we arranged this exhibition, and when you look at the displayed artwork, it is exclusively remarkable from one another. This exhibition and seminar are just a reminder for all of us to reawaken the ethics of brotherhood, patience, tolerance, and unity, which is the actual massage of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he added.

He quoted the Quaid as saying: "You have to stand guard over the development and maintenance of Islamic democracy,Islamic social justice and equality of manhood in your native soil." He said, "We all must play a vital role in the development of this country so that we can fulfill our commitment with Jinnah." A large number of art aficionados, artists, and people from different walks of life attended the exhibition and seminar.

Related Topics

Lahore Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy David Same Muslim Event All From Government Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Opposition responsible for delay in Senate session ..

2 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah not yet exonerated; trail against s ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Ambassador Slams Reuters for Exaggerating ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General welcomes preliminary results ..

28 minutes ago

The Secretary General condemns the attack on Afgha ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister supports IoK Muslims

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.