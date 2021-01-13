UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rich Mineral Provide Opportunities To Foreign Investors In Balochistan: CEO Farman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rich mineral provide opportunities to foreign investors in Balochistan: CEO Farman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday said the abundant mineral resources in the province provide innumerable opportunities to foreign investors to reap the benefits.

In a statement, he said there are export processing zones for the mineral sector in Sendak District, Chaghi and Dodar District, Lasbela, while there is also a Marble City in Hub.

Sor range, Sinjidi, Degari, Mach, Aab-e- Gum, Pir Ismail, Ziarat, Shahrag, Harnai, Dukki and Chamalang has 217 million tonnes of coal reserves, Saindak has about 412 million tonnes of copper reserves, Dasht-e-Kane has 400 million tonnes and Rekodak has 5.87 billion tonnes of copper as well as 42 million ounces of gold reserves.

Despite 75 million tons of iron ore reserves have been discovered, the most important areas of iron ore are Pishin, Koh-i-Chigindak and Chalghazi area of Chaghi district, he said.

He mentioned that the Chaghi and other areas have vast reserves of onyx marble, while other regions such as Julil have reserves of 10 million tonnes, Mushkicha 12 million tonnes and Batak 15 million tonnes, as well as south and southwest of Chaghi district. The CEO further added there are vast deposits of sulfur around the volcano (Mount Sultan) located in the area which is estimated to be 50 million tons.

Lasbela and Chaghi districts have reserves of more than 26 million tons of lead and zinc, he said adding among the top 10 countries with barite reserves, 1.7 million tonnes of barite deposits have been discovered in Khuzdar district alone, while the entire province produced about 5 million tonnes annually.

Related Topics

Balochistan Lead Harnai Khuzdar Pishin Lasbela Ziarat Hub Gold Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association signs agreement with Latv ..

42 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Ports accelerates Transportr’s inland ..

49 seconds ago

UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: ..

31 minutes ago

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.