Rich mineral provide opportunities to foreign investors in Balochistan: CEO Farman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday said the abundant mineral resources in the province provide innumerable opportunities to foreign investors to reap the benefits.

In a statement, he said there are export processing zones for the mineral sector in Sendak District, Chaghi and Dodar District, Lasbela, while there is also a Marble City in Hub.

Sor range, Sinjidi, Degari, Mach, Aab-e- Gum, Pir Ismail, Ziarat, Shahrag, Harnai, Dukki and Chamalang has 217 million tonnes of coal reserves, Saindak has about 412 million tonnes of copper reserves, Dasht-e-Kane has 400 million tonnes and Rekodak has 5.87 billion tonnes of copper as well as 42 million ounces of gold reserves.

Despite 75 million tons of iron ore reserves have been discovered, the most important areas of iron ore are Pishin, Koh-i-Chigindak and Chalghazi area of Chaghi district, he said.

He mentioned that the Chaghi and other areas have vast reserves of onyx marble, while other regions such as Julil have reserves of 10 million tonnes, Mushkicha 12 million tonnes and Batak 15 million tonnes, as well as south and southwest of Chaghi district. The CEO further added there are vast deposits of sulfur around the volcano (Mount Sultan) located in the area which is estimated to be 50 million tons.

Lasbela and Chaghi districts have reserves of more than 26 million tons of lead and zinc, he said adding among the top 10 countries with barite reserves, 1.7 million tonnes of barite deposits have been discovered in Khuzdar district alone, while the entire province produced about 5 million tonnes annually.