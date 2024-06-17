MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Monday urged philanthropists and affluent people to generously support the poor segments of society to mitigate the impact of inflation.

Talking to the media at the Mausoleum of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed after Eid ul Azha prayers, the Senate chairman said though the government was trying to help the impoverished through budgetary measures, but the philanthropists and wealthy people must also play their due role in that regard.

Referring to the humanitarian crisis being unfolded in the Gaza Strip of Palestine, Gillani said the Israeli war had destructed destructed the whole infrastructure of the territory, pushing the entire population into starvation.

"We shouldn't forget our Khasmiri brethren also on the auspicious occasion of Eid," he added.

Replying to a question, the Senate chairman said the troops of Pakistan Armed Forces were sacrificing their lives for the defence of the country. "We should not forget the sacrifices of our soldiers, who, in fact, have saved our future."

To another query, Gillani called for full implementation of the agreement between the two mainstream parties of the coalition government. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party had a principled stance on a separate province for South Punjab.