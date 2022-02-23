UrduPoint.com

Rich Potential Available In Pakistan For Russian Investors: Dr Gill

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Rich potential available in Pakistan for Russian investors: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday said that rich potential was available in various sectors of Pakistan for Russian investors.

Russian businessmen could invest in Pakistan and for this, a vast opportunities were available in different fields, he said while talking to ptv.

Russia, he said was one of the major country in the world for energy supplying. Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia, he said relations between the two countries were vital for progress and prosperity of the region.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistan would have fruitful discussion with Russian dignitaries on energy and other economic sectors.

