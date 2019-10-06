UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rich Tribute Paid To Al-Beruni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Rich tribute paid to Al-Beruni

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A rich tribute was paid to great Al-Beruni for his services in the field of science, at the 40th sitting of Gosha-e-Gayan held at Alhamra Art Centre here on Sunday.

In his address, known scholar Dr. Tariq Sharif Zada highlighted the early life, art, personality and services of great scientist & scholar Al-Beruni.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Athar Ali said that renowned Muslim scientists were the proud chapter of our history. He said, the world was benefiting from his services, and their work was an asset for all of us.

He further said that Alhamra was organizing regular events and programmes to remember its heroes and this efforts would continue in days to come.

Gosha-e-Gayan is regular features of Alhamra, in which, LAC pays tributes to great personalities and introduces their accomplishments to the new generations.

Related Topics

Lahore World Sunday Muslim All From

Recent Stories

SWBC Office invites Arab writers and poets to cont ..

36 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Government attends GITEX Technology Week 2 ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.