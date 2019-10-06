Rich tribute paid to Al-Beruni

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A rich tribute was paid to great Al-Beruni for his services in the field of science, at the 40th sitting of Gosha-e-Gayan held at Alhamra Art Centre here on Sunday.

In his address, known scholar Dr. Tariq Sharif Zada highlighted the early life, art, personality and services of great scientist & scholar Al-Beruni.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Athar Ali said that renowned Muslim scientists were the proud chapter of our history. He said, the world was benefiting from his services, and their work was an asset for all of us.

He further said that Alhamra was organizing regular events and programmes to remember its heroes and this efforts would continue in days to come.

Gosha-e-Gayan is regular features of Alhamra, in which, LAC pays tributes to great personalities and introduces their accomplishments to the new generations.