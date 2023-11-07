Rich tribute paid to educationist Late Haji Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A program was organized by the Intellectual Forum HM Khawaja library Nawabshah to pay tributes to the Educationist Late Haji Khan son of Mahar Ali Khawaja (HM Khawaja) at HM Khawaja Auditorium on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the occasion DC Zahid Hussain Rind, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, former Additional Director Education Razi Khan Jamali, Prof Javed Ahmed Unar, Prof Shahnaz Lakho, Assistant Director HM Khawaja Library Mir Khan Zardari and others said that the services of Educationist HM Khawaja is commendable with regard to education, which would be remembered for ever.

Speakers said that HM Khawaja played pivotal role in establishing educational institutions in Nawabshah and other parts of the Sindh Province. They said that his students were countless out of which many of them are on higher post country wide. They said that at present thousands of student are getting education in institutions set up by renowned educationist.

Speakers said that the objective of organizing this program is to pay tributes for services he rendered in the field of education and personalities working the education sector.

Speakers were optimistic to enhance the vision of HM Khawaja as development is not possible without education. On the occasion Prof Humaira Mir briefing about Intellectual Form said that objective of the forum is to help youths to step ahead in the field of education and prepare them for the competition examinations. DC Zahid Hussain Rind decorated Educationists Abdul Malik Lakhmir, Syed Ghulam Sarwar Shah, Ameer Hussain Bhatti, Munir Ahmed Bullar, Barrister Muhammad Jamil, Mir Abdul Rasool Talpur, Razi Khan Jamali, Amtul Aziz Jandran and Nazeeran Aleen Saand with Lifetime Achievement Award on their outstanding services in the field of education. On the occasion the Intellectual Forum HM Khawaja Library presented Honorary Shield to DC Zahid Hussain Rind.

The program was largely attended by officials of education department, teachers and students.

