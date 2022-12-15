Rich tribute paid to famous businessman S.M.Muneer

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on Thursday organized a condolence meeting in the memories of famous businessman S.M.Muneer (Bhai jaan) in Auditorium-II here.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on Thursday organized a condolence meeting in the memories of famous businessman S.M.Muneer (Bhai jaan) in Auditorium-II here.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, business leaders Khalid Tawab, Ahmed Chinoy and a large number of the business community participated.

Ahmed Shah said that S.M.Munir's passing away is very sad and a big tragedy, who always taught brotherhood. We have to take his mission forward, he said.

He said that today not only from Karachi to Khyber, but his loved ones all over the world are in grief.