Rich tribute paid to police martyrs, awards distributed among families in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi along with SSP Operation Quetta Azfar Maisar on Sunday said security forces including police were playing an essential role to curb the nefarious design of terrorists for maintaining durable peace in the province.

They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police, saying that martyrs of the police had sacrificed their precious lives for the protection of public lives and their property in the province.

"Families of the police martyrs could not leave alone", they said demanding the provincial government to provide a special package to police martyrs on par with other provinces.

They expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of award distribution among relatives of police martyrs organized by Paskistan Youth Peace Movement at Boy Scouts Headquarter Quetta.

Chairman of Pakistan Pakistan Youth Peace Movement Arbab Nasir Khan said the police personnel in Balochistan have been established peace by sacrificing their precious lives due to which the people are living their areas without fear.

He said security forces including police personnel were playing key role to curb nefarious design of terrorist activities for maintaining durable peace in the respective area of the province saying that the sacrifices of the police martyrs would not be in vain.

Arbab Nasir Khan further maintained the package of martyrs of Balochistan is much less than other provinces, adding the provincial government should announce the special package of martyrs on par with other provinces so that the families of the martyrs could get financial assistance.

"Pakistan Youth Peace Movement would provide all possible help to the families of martyrs including jobs and sewing and embroidery centers", he said.

Afzal Silhari, Imran Hazara and Nazir Ahmed also addressed the ceremony and appreciated the efforts of the police despite paying rich tribute to police martyrs.

Awards were also distributed among the families of the police martyrs at the end of the program by PYMP.