UrduPoint.com

Rich Tribute Paid To Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan On His 70th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 03:29 PM

Rich tribute paid to Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on his 70th death anniversary

Prominent leader of the Pakistan Movement Shaheed-e-Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan was remembered on his 70th death anniversary today (Saturday) for his unforgettable leading role for a separate homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Prominent leader of the Pakistan Movement Shaheed-e-Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan was remembered on his 70th death anniversary today (Saturday) for his unforgettable leading role for a separate homeland.

Liaquat Ali Khan struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent and later served as its first prime minister at critical juncture.

Liaquat Ali Khan was born in Karnal� East Punjab, and received his early education from Aligarh Muslim University and Oxford University, UK, private news channels reported.

He returned to sub-continent in 1923 after completing his studies. Soon after his return, he decided to join politics. Liaquat Ali Khan was a member of the United Provinces Legislative Council from 1926-1940. He was also the leader of the Democratic Party of the Council.

In 1946, he was appointed as a member of the Governor General's Executive Council and the leader of the Muslim League Party in the Indian interim government. He held the portfolio of finance minister, becoming the first Indian Finance Minister. The budget for 1947-48 which he presented was acclaimed throughout the country as a 'Poor man's Budget'.

On August 14, 1947, he became the first Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense of Pakistan.

He wielded effective power and provided dynamic leadership to Pakistan during the most crucial phase of its history. In 1950, he signed the 'Liaquat-Nehru Pact' in New Delhi to address the problem of minorities.

Khan Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated during a public meeting Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on 16th October, 1951.

The first Prime Minister of Pakistan is buried at Mazar-e-Quaid's compound in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Prime Minister Governor Poor Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Budget Liaquat Ali Khan Aligarh New Delhi Man Rawalpindi Oxford United Kingdom Bagh August October Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Share of Russians With COVID-19 Immunity Up to 45% ..

Share of Russians With COVID-19 Immunity Up to 45% - Response Center

9 minutes ago
 Govt empowering farmers, strengthening agriculture ..

Govt empowering farmers, strengthening agriculture sector on modern lines: SAPM

9 minutes ago
 Man dies in Quetta road mishap

Man dies in Quetta road mishap

15 minutes ago
 Italy police arrest dealers of dormice, prized maf ..

Italy police arrest dealers of dormice, prized mafia dish

15 minutes ago
 IUB Ahmadpur East campus to open new doors of oppo ..

IUB Ahmadpur East campus to open new doors of opportunities for Cholistan: VC

15 minutes ago
 UK Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Lawmaker Stabb ..

UK Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Lawmaker Stabbed to Death in Terrorist Attac ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.