Rich tribute paid to Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on his 70th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Prominent leader of the Pakistan Movement Shaheed-e-Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan was remembered on his 70th death anniversary today (Saturday) for his unforgettable leading role for a separate homeland.

Liaquat Ali Khan struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent and later served as its first prime minister at critical juncture.

Liaquat Ali Khan was born in Karnal� East Punjab, and received his early education from Aligarh Muslim University and Oxford University, UK, private news channels reported.

He returned to sub-continent in 1923 after completing his studies. Soon after his return, he decided to join politics. Liaquat Ali Khan was a member of the United Provinces Legislative Council from 1926-1940. He was also the leader of the Democratic Party of the Council.

In 1946, he was appointed as a member of the Governor General's Executive Council and the leader of the Muslim League Party in the Indian interim government. He held the portfolio of finance minister, becoming the first Indian Finance Minister. The budget for 1947-48 which he presented was acclaimed throughout the country as a 'Poor man's Budget'.

On August 14, 1947, he became the first Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense of Pakistan.

He wielded effective power and provided dynamic leadership to Pakistan during the most crucial phase of its history. In 1950, he signed the 'Liaquat-Nehru Pact' in New Delhi to address the problem of minorities.

Khan Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated during a public meeting Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on 16th October, 1951.

The first Prime Minister of Pakistan is buried at Mazar-e-Quaid's compound in Karachi.