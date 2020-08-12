Rich tribute pours in on social media for famous poet Rahat Indori

(@fidahassanain)

Rahat Indori who was PhD in Urdu literature and known for his excellent poetry died of cardiac arrest in a hospital in Indore district on Tuesday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) The fans and friends of popular Indian poet Rahat Indori have paid him rich tribute on social media by running a top trend “Rest in Peace” on Wednesday.

Rahat Indori died on August 11 due to cardiac arrest. He was 70. He was survived by wife Seema Rahat and four children. He was PhD in urdu literature.

The millions of fans across Pakistan and India have been mourning his death since yesterday.

Social media users shared his beautiful poetry on all forums of social media including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

A fan tweeted on his sad demise: “Another legend. Crying face. Deepest Condolences with family and friends. May Allah Rest his soul in peace,”.

Another fan said that he was a legendary poet and great human being.

“Rest in Peace,” he wrote.

Salar Kakar wrote: “2020 has been hard to go through #RestInPeace ,”.

Rahat Indori was admitted to hospital on Tuesday morning after he was tested positive for Coronavirus. However, his son Satlaj Indori confirmed that his father died of cardiac arrest.

“He was shifted to a hospital after he was diagnosed with Coronavirus positive but he died after suffering a heart attack,” Satlaj Indori said on social media to confirm death of his father.