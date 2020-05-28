UrduPoint.com
Rich Tribute Presented To Police Martyrs, Eid Gifts Distributed Among Families

Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:11 PM

A special function was organized in the police line by the district police to pay homage and rich tribute to the martyrs of Police

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A special function was organized in the police line by the district police to pay homage and rich tribute to the martyrs of Police.

District Police Officer Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad participated in the ceremony. On this occasion, DP Shahid Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and DSP Headquarters Hafiz Mohammad Nazir Khan laid wreaths at the Martyrs' Memorial and offered special prayers for the integrity and stability of the martyrs and the country.

SC Mansoor Arshad said that the sacrifices of the police martyrs in the war against professional elements are inexhaustible and cannot be forgotten. He said, the great sacrifices of the martyrs are the precious assets of the country due to which peace and order prevails in Pakistan today.

The police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the protection and survival of the motherland, are our national heroes.

He said that the country will be safe at all times and no sacrifice will be spared for the sake of survival and the police force will continue to play the role of front line force for the elimination of enemies of the country and the criminal elements.

At the end of the day, PDP Shahid Ahmad Khan visited the house of martyred police officer Piao Ali in Lodhi Khel area of Hangu and offered prayers for the high status of the martyr. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to them. The PDP said that he has full sympathy with the families of the martyrs and they will not be left alone on any occasion. He also distributed Eid gifts and ration among the families.

