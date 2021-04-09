Rich tributes paid to Allama I.I Kazi for his invaluable services in education field

Speakers at a commemorative ceremony have paid glowing tributes to the founder Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh late Allama Imdad Ali Imam Ali Kazi (I.I Kazi), for his invaluable services in the field of education and for setting up the varsity at hilly area of Jamshoro

They eulogized the vision of Allama I.I. Kazi and mission as an educationist and a philosopher who devoted his whole life to the great cause of imparting higher education.

They paid tributes while speaking at the tomb of Allama I.I Kazi who gathered there under leadership of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Friday to commemorate the 53rd death anniversary of the great philosopher as an outdoor activity due to ban on indoor ceremonies on account of spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Vice Chancellor while speaking on the occasion said that Allama I.I Kazi was a great scholar who led his entire life for the development and progress of the University of Sindh, Sindh province and Pakistan by imparting quality education.

He said that Allama I.I. Kazi was not only the founder Vice Chancellor of the university, but he was also a leading promoter of modern Sindhi language. "We had organized a series of seminars and conferences to celebrate founder's week, but unfortunately, the third wave of coronavirus pandemic restricted us to outdoor events only", he said.

He said that cutting-edge knowledge to the new generation about the academic efforts of Allama Kazi would be provided so that they might know about its benefactor.

"Allama Kazi was an original genius of apex standard and there is no other intellectual such as him in the contemporary world," Dr Kalhoro said and added that the philosopher was one of the most innovative and influential scholars and jurists of his time who gave Sindh both great scholars and jurists.

The Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto said that Allama Kazi was a lover of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and was loved by students, respected by scholars as well as readers and remembered by all those who would know him. He said that all willing people may inherit the legacy of Allama I.I. Kazi in the fields of literature, culture, and humanism.

The Director Bureau of STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwar said that Imam Ali Imdad Ali Kazi had a German wife Elsa Kazi whom people of Sindh would call 'Mother Elsa' who pioneered the University of Sindh to educate and enlighten the children of downtrodden people especially girls.

Pointing out that Allama Kazi had devoted every minute of his life for study and research, she said that he had organized All Pakistan Philosophical Congress between March 15 to 18 in 1958 as it was his conviction that Bhittai's poetry was so rich in ideas that might benefit and enlighten other people, as well.

Among others, Director Institute of Physics Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Controller of Semester Examinations Dr. Mashooque Ahmed Siddiqui and Dr Arfana Mallah also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor and others laid floral wreaths on the grave of the great educationist and they offered fateha for the departed soul.