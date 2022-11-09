UrduPoint.com

Rich Tributes Paid To Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA)

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have paid glowing tributes to the poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), on his 145th birth anniversary.

APHC leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Dr Musaib, and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in their statements issued in Srinagar said that Allama Iqbal (RA) had fully supported the people of Kashmir in their struggle against the Dogra regime and encouraged them through his poetry, said a press release.

Jammu and Kashmir was a part of the motherland of Muslims for which Allama Iqbal (RA) had dreamt, the statements added.

They said the people of Kashmir are engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their right to self-determination and they would take their freedom movement to its logical conclusion despite all odds.

