Rich tributes paid to APS martyrs on 8th death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Glowing tributes were paid to all the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) massacre on their eighth death anniversary observed with great respect here Friday.

The main function of the tragic incident at APS School was held in Army Public School Peshawar where special prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the martyred students and teachers of the school.

The parents of victim students also laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha.

Eight years ago on this day, about six terrorists stormed the APS Peshawar and martyred about 150 innocent students and teachers of the school besides injuring many others.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that on December 16 terrorists committed barbarity against the children of Army Public School (APS) eight years ago which is a reminder for the entire nation to be one voice against terrorism.

"The Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs," the prime minister said. "This day is a message to the whole world that Pakistan has made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism," he said. The prime minister vowed to continue the fight against terrorism and extremism.

"Our fight against terrorism will continue with the same strong resolve and perseverance until the complete elimination of this menace," he said.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said the tragic memory of the APS attack is still fresh in the hearts of the nation, which will never forget the sacrifices of the martyred children.

"December 16 will always be a reminder of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of the APS," he said in his statement President Alvi recalled that the militants committed extreme barbarity by targeting innocent young children in 2014.

He said the APS tragedy brought the nation together to get united in a decisive war against terrorism.

The entire nation was firm in finally eradicating the remnants of terrorism and expressed the commitment that no attempt could weaken the resolve against this fight, he said.

He said the day was also a reminder to the international community that terrorism was a common problem of humanity and required intensified efforts for its eradication at the global level.

The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs of Army Public School.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said the pain of the APS Peshawar tragedy is still fresh in the nation's heart.

He said the resilience and courage of the bereaved families and students of APS have reinforced the nation's resolve to root out militancy in all forms and manifestations.

Meanwhile, Quran Khwani and Dua services were also held in the residences of the martyrs where people expressed unity and condolences with the martyred students and teachers.