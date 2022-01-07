Rich tributes paid to Budgam, Pulwama martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Aijaz-ul-Haq and Dr Musaib have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Budgam and Pulwama and reiterated to continue the martyrs' mission despite Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that people of the territory were engaged in a legitimate resistance movement for their inalienable right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said that the United Nations' resolutions had guaranteed the right to self-determination and India had no right to suppress the Kashmirs' freedom sentiments through use of brute force.

The Hurriyat leaders urged the United Nations to stop India from its nefarious designs of changing the demography of the disputed territory, adding that it is also violation of the international law.